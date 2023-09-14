TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye offers investors unique options: Industry and Technology Minister
Mehmet Fatih Kacır met South Korean companies in Seoul, including the representatives of Hyundai, LG and Samsung.
Türkiye offers investors unique options: Industry and Technology Minister
Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır attended the 24th World Knowledge Forum held in the capital of South Korea, Seoul, where the world's largest technology companies gathered, and delivered a speech. / Photo: AA
September 14, 2023

Türkiye’s Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır met with investors in South Korea’s capital city of Seoul, inviting them to invest in Türkiye.

“I discussed Türkiye’s National Technology Initiative and technology development at the World Knowledge Forum sessions I attended in South Korea,” Kacır posted on Thursday on his social media account X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Türkiye presents investors with a variety of unique options with its skilled and young labour population, strategic place in industrial value chains, well-designed industrial infrastructure, logistical advantages, and international agreements that open doors to export potential," he said.

RelatedTürkiye's first social impact project: Istanbul Codes

Türkiye’s growing economy

Recommended

Türkiye's economy has grown 3.8 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, better than the market forecast, according to data released by the country's statistical authority.

The country's gross domestic product at current prices surged 60.7 per cent from last year, to $271.5 billion (5.5 trillion Turkish liras) in the April-June period.

Türkiye boasted the second-strongest growth rate among Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, for which data are available, in the second quarter of this year.

During his visit to boost Türkiye’s economic relations with South Korean companies, Mehmet Fatih Kacır also met representatives of Hyundai, LG and Samsung.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan