Türkiye’s Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır met with investors in South Korea’s capital city of Seoul, inviting them to invest in Türkiye.

“I discussed Türkiye’s National Technology Initiative and technology development at the World Knowledge Forum sessions I attended in South Korea,” Kacır posted on Thursday on his social media account X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Türkiye presents investors with a variety of unique options with its skilled and young labour population, strategic place in industrial value chains, well-designed industrial infrastructure, logistical advantages, and international agreements that open doors to export potential," he said.

Related Türkiye's first social impact project: Istanbul Codes

Türkiye’s growing economy