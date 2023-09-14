The Kremlin has said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia would last a few more days.

Kim's "visit will continue for a few more days," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding: "Kim invited (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to pay a visit to (North Korea). Putin gratefully accepted the invitation."

Putin has sought to strengthen alliances with other hardline leaders ostracised by the West and met with Kim amid speculation they would agree on an arms deal.

Putin and Kim gifted each other rifles, the Kremlin said.

Putin "gave (Kim) a rifle from our production of the highest quality. In turn, he also received a North Korean-made rifle," Peskov told reporters.