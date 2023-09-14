WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kim's visit to Russia will last a 'few more days': Kremlin
The friendly ties between the two leaders come as Russia faces isolation from the West and some of its traditional partners over its full-scale offensive in Ukraine.
Kim's visit to Russia will last a 'few more days': Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gifted each other rifles, the Kremlin says. / Photo: AP
September 14, 2023

The Kremlin has said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia would last a few more days.

Kim's "visit will continue for a few more days," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding: "Kim invited (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to pay a visit to (North Korea). Putin gratefully accepted the invitation."

Putin has sought to strengthen alliances with other hardline leaders ostracised by the West and met with Kim amid speculation they would agree on an arms deal.

Putin and Kim gifted each other rifles, the Kremlin said.

Putin "gave (Kim) a rifle from our production of the highest quality. In turn, he also received a North Korean-made rifle," Peskov told reporters.

Recommended

Putin also give Kim "a glove from a space suit that has been in space several times", he said.

The friendly ties between the two leaders come as Russia faces isolation from the West and some of its traditional partners over its full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

US officials and experts have said Russia is interested in buying North Korean ammunition to use in Ukraine, a move the White House warned would have consequences.

RelatedKim Jong-un vows full support for Putin's 'sacred fight' against West
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'