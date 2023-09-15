Friday, September 15, 2023

1720 GMT — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the topic of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks has turned into "a plot" against Moscow.

Speaking at a roundtable on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with the participation of ambassadors of 35 countries in Moscow, Lavrov said the West is trying "to turn everything upside down."

"There is a real plot around the topic of the so-called (peace) negotiations, as well as attempts to turn everything upside down through pseudo diplomacy," he said.

Russia is ready to respond to all serious initiatives on the Russian-Ukrainian settlement, and this position has not changed, he said and added that "all the balls" regarding the organization of the process between Russia and Ukraine are on the side of Kiev.

He said the problem is that instead of promoting a fair process, the West is trying to pull the countries of the global majority towards supporting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s initiative, which he called a "peace formula."

1814 GMT — Zelenskyy plans to visit Washington as Congress is debating $24 billion in aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected at the White House and on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the US during the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskyy's trip comes as Congress is debating President Joe Biden's request to provide as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

Jake Sullivan, the president's national security adviser, has confirmed that the US president will host Zelenskyy at the White House. It will mark the third time that Biden and the Ukrainian leader have met at the White House.

1814 GMT — 'No war can stop us': Jewish pilgrims gather in Ukraine

Thousands of Jewish pilgrims gathered in the Ukrainian city of Uman to mark the Rosh Hashanah religious festival, despite warnings not to travel due to Russia's offensive.

Security was tightened ahead of this year's gathering, as Ukrainian officials urged pilgrims to follow warnings.

"At present, about 32,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman," said Iryna Rybnytska from the Historical Cultural Center of Uman, which looks after Jewish monuments and cemeteries in the city.

Uman has been a site of pilgrimage for over 200 years, as Jews from Israel and across the world celebrate the life of Hasidic leader Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who was buried in the city.

1808 GMT — Zelenskyy calls EU decision to lift grain export ban 'true unity'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the EU's decision not to further expand the ban on grain exports from Ukraine and called it an example of true unity and trust.

As Poland, Slovakia and Hungary indicated they would impose their own ban after an EU decision to lift it, Zelenskyy said that if neighbouring countries violate EU law, "Ukraine will respond in a civilized manner".

"It is important now for European unity to work at the bilateral level as well. So that neighbours support Ukraine during the war," he said on the Telegram messaging app after talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

1807 GMT — Poland to extend embargo on Ukraine grain: govt

Poland said it would extend an embargo on Ukrainian grain, going against a European Commission decision announced earlier in the day to end the import ban.

"We do not agree with the European Commission's decision and in the interest of Polish farmers and consumers, we are introducing national measures," government spokesman Piotr Muller told state news agency PAP.

1545 GMT — Putin dismisses 'nonsense' rumours of North Korean soldiers joining war

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed as "nonsense" the rumours suggesting that North Korea plans to deploy its soldiers to participate in Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

During a news conference in Sochi following a meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Putin stated that Russia has a sufficient number of its own combatants and does not need to invite people from outside for combat operations.

"I want to emphasise this again, 300,000 people signed contracts and came as volunteers," he stressed.

1321 GMT — Romania plan to boost Ukraine grain transport achievable, minister says

Romania's plan to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity through its Constanta port to 4 million tonnes in the coming months remains achievable, the country's Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu said.

Grindeanu was meeting with officials from Ukraine, Moldova, the European Commission and the United States as the parties seek to help Ukraine, a top global grain exporter, keep up exports after Russia refused to extend a safe passage corridor.

1302 GMT — Moscow 'searching' for Ukrainian warplanes used in Crimea strikes

Kiev said a Russian drone attack overnight on a region that hosts a Ukrainian military airfield showed Moscow was searching for warplanes involved in strikes this week on Russian-occupied Crimea.

Ukraine's air force said Russia had fired 17 "kamikaze" drones at the central Khmelnytskyi region that is home to the Starokostiantyniv air base, which has been attacked repeatedly during the war. In a statement, it said it downed all of them.

Debris damaged 12 homes and shattered windows in a school, but no one was hurt, regional official Serhiy Tiurin said.

"Khmelnytskyi region was attacked. We understand what the enemy is looking for: where the command has hidden our bombers after the events that happened recently in the sea near Crimea," Air Force Colonel Yuriy Ihnat said in televised comments.

1140 GMT — Putin meets the leader of Belarus, who suggests joining Russia's move to boost ties with North Korea