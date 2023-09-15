American credit rating agency Fitch has increased its yearly growth prediction for Türkiye in 2023 from 2.5 percent to a high 4.3 percent, in response to Türkiye’s strong 3.8 percent economic growth in the second quarter of this year.

The most recent Global Economic Outlook Report for September 2023, published by Fitch Ratings, provides insight into the state of the world economy. According to the analysis, this year's rate of global economic growth is likely to be slightly higher than expected.

However, worries continue about the growing difficulties in China's real estate industry, which are threatening hopes for a global economic expansion. The prognosis for demand is also under strain due to the tightening of monetary policy in the US and Europe.

Fitch's revised growth projection for Türkiye demonstrates the country’s economic strength and resilience in the face of a strained global economic forecast.

Türkiye’s growth economy

Türkiye stands as the second fastest growing economy in the 36-member Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) group of countries, after the announcement of the second quarter growth figures.

The report stated that the strong increase in consumption, investment and public spending helped the economy grow by 3.5 percent on a quarterly basis, well above Fitch's previous forecast of 0.6 percent.

The Turkish economy is expected to grow by 3 percent in 2024 and 3.4 percent in 2025, the report added.

The report also noted that the economy is expected to maintain its momentum in the second half of this year on the back of retail sales and an increase in domestic credit growth, while government spending on post-earthquake reconstruction projects is expected to continue to support the economy.

China's growth forecasts downgraded

In the report it was stated that China’s housing market accounts for 12 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the report claimed, emphasising that it has a strong multiplier effect on the wider economy.