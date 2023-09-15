WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK sanctions more Iranian officials on anniversary of Mahsa Amini death
UK joins the US, Canada, and Australia in imposing sanctions on top Iranian officials responsible for enforcing mandatory hijab laws.
UK sanctions more Iranian officials on anniversary of Mahsa Amini death
People protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in London, Britain October 29, 2022. / Photo: Reuters
September 15, 2023

Britain has imposed sanctions on four Iranian officials to mark the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's morality police.

The sanctions target senior decision-makers enforcing Iran's mandatory hijab law and were coordinated with similar moves by the United States, Canada and Australia, Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Those sanctioned include Iran's minister for culture and Islamic guidance, his deputy, the mayor of Tehran and an Iranian police spokesman, it added.

"Today's sanctions on those responsible for Iran's oppressive laws send a clear message that the UK and our partners will continue to stand with Iranian women and call out the repression it is inflicting on its own people," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

RelatedThree more executed in Iran over last year's Mahsa Amini protests

Months of anti-government protests

Recommended

The September 16 death last year of Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested for allegedly flouting the republic's mandatory dress code, sparked months of anti-government protests that spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iranian authorities in years.

Britain also sanctioned Arvan Cloud, an internet cloud service provider previously sanctioned by the US and which it said was helping Iran's government to censor the internet.

The sanctions impose a British travel ban on those named, block any of their British assets and prevent UK entities from doing business with them.

RelatedIran summons Australian envoy after Canberra imposes sanctions
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington