Borsa Istanbul (BIST), which continued to receive investment after the elections in Türkiye in May, earned more than 50 percent for its investors between June and September.

Although the period before the elections caused some uncertainty in the markets, leading to a slight decline in Borsa Istanbul compared to January 2023, it started to rise immediately after the results were announced.

BIST, which had closed on June 1, 2023 at 4,959.80 points, closed on September 1, 2023 at 7,966.65 points, earning more than 50 percent for its investors in the three-month period in between. This was the first time since 1997 that investors made profits for 3 consecutive months.

Borsa Istanbul, which continued its upward trend after this period, reached its peak with 8,403.81 points as well as its highest closing till date on September 7, when it closed on 8337.67 points.

While the trading volume of the BIST 100 index was 224.9 billion liras (8.4 billion dollars) on August 24, the average daily trading volume of the index in the summer months was 120 billion liras (4.4 billion dollars) .

Record number of investors

As of September 11, 2023 the number of investors with balances in Turkish equity markets broke records by exceeding 7 million 140 thousand.

The annual increase in the number of investors with equity balances exceeded 4.5 million as of September 11, while the number of investors rose by 173 percent.

On a monthly basis, the bourse added more than 1.978 million investors, while those with stock balances rose by 38.33 percent, also on a monthly basis.