TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye stands by Libya in wake of country's flood disaster: Erdogan
Türkiye has dispatched three aircraft and three ships as part of humanitarian aid for flood-battered Libya, Turkish President Erdogan says.
Türkiye stands by Libya in wake of country's flood disaster: Erdogan
"Our assistance to our Libyan brothers and sisters will continue uninterruptedly to help them overcome these difficult days in a short time,” President Erdogan says. / Photo: AA
September 15, 2023

Türkiye stands by Libya in wake of the country's deadly flood disaster, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that he had ordered the mobilisation of all state resources to help Libyans.

“As of now Türkiye has dispatched three aircraft and three ships as part of humanitarian aid for flood-battered Libya,” said Erdogan, addressing an urban transformation and earthquake forum in Istanbul.

"Our assistance to our Libyan brothers and sisters will continue uninterruptedly to help them overcome these difficult days in a short time,” he added.

At least 6,000 people were killed and thousands of others remain missing due to last weekend’s floods in eastern Libya, according to official figures.

Torrential rains and flooding from Storm Daniel swept several areas on Sunday in eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi, Al Bayda, and Al Marj, as well as Susa and Derna.

RelatedWhy floods in Libya caused high death toll

Legislation to make Türkiye quake resistant

Recommended

Erdogan also said Türkiye will step up work to make the country earthquake resistant.

The aim of earthquake legislation is “to establish the legal infrastructure that will carry out urban transformation in the healthiest, fastest, and fairest way against the reality of earthquakes,” he said.

“From now on, we need to carry out the work by acknowledging all 81 provinces of our country as earthquake zones,” Erdogan added.

Following the February 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, Erdogan said the country is rebuilding an earthquake-hit area a s big as a mid-size country.

Türkiye is among the world's most seismically active zones. In February, strong earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye killed more than 50,000 people.

In 1999, a strong quake hit northwestern Türkiye, claiming more than 18,000 lives.

RelatedTimeline: Major earthquakes that hit Türkiye in recent decades
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan