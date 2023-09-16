Thousands of mourners gathered in eastern South Africa for the state funeral of Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Mourners — some dressed in traditional Zulu outfits made of leopard and other animal skins and holding shields crafted from cow hides — gathered at a stadium on Saturday in the town of Ulundi, where they danced, sang and cheered ahead of the service.

The veteran South African politician, Zulu prince and controversial figure during the apartheid liberation struggle, died last week aged 95.

South African media reported that two giraffes and six impalas had been slaughtered and skinned as part of the ritual preparations.

Buthelezi, the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) who served two terms as Minister of Home Affairs in the post-apartheid government after reconciling with his governing African National Congress (ANC) rival, had undergone a procedure for back pain in July and was later readmitted to hospital when it did not subside.

Dominant force