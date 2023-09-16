Iranian authorities have prevented the family of Mahsa Amini from holding a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of her death, confining her father under "house arrest" as sporadic protests erupted nationwide despite heavy security, rights groups said.

22-year-old Amini died a few days after her arrest by police for allegedly violating the dress code for women in force shortly after the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Her family says she died from a blow to the head but this is disputed by Iranian authorities.

Mahsa Amini's father Amjad was detained on early Saturday as he left the family home in the western town of Saqez and then released after being warned not to hold a memorial service at her graveside, according to several human rights groups, including Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR).

Official news agency IRNA denied the reports of the father's brief detention, and later said security forces had foiled an assassination attempt against him.

Amjad Amini was already summoned by intelligence officials last week after his announcement he planned to hold a memorial ceremony. One of Amini's uncles, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saqez on September 5 and remains in custody.

'Cemetery access blocked'

Rights groups said security forces had blocked access to the cemetery in Saqez where Amini is buried.

Campaigners say the authorities have renewed their crackdown in the runup to the anniversary, putting pressure on relatives of those killed in the protests in a bid to stop them speaking out.