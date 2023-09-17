Fourteen people have been killed when a plane crashed in the Brazilian Amazon in the northern town of Barcelos, a popular tourist stop, the governor of Amazonas state said.

Twelve passengers and two crew were killed in the accident on Saturday, Governor Wilson Lima wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"To family and friends, my solidarity and prayers," Lima said in the post.

Brazilian media reports said there were no survivors of the crash.

News site G1 said the plane was an 18-passenger EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer.

It was reportedly on its way from the state capital, Manaus, to Barcelos, about a 90-minute flight.