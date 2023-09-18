BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Chinese property giant Evergrande shares drop 25% after employee arrests
The drop comes two days after police in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen said several employees of an Evergrande subsidiary were arrested.
Chinese property giant Evergrande shares drop 25% after employee arrests
Once a star player in an industry key to China's economic growth, Evergrande's enormous debt has been seen by Beijing as an unacceptable risk for the country's financial system. / Photo: AP
September 18, 2023

Shares in Chinese property giant Evergrande have plunged by around 25 percent as markets opened in Hong Kong, following the arrest of several of the debt-ridden company's employees in China.

Evergrande's stock price dipped to 0.47 around 9 am local in Hong Kong (0100 GMT) on Monday, before ticking back up, after closing at 0.62 Hong Kong dollars on Friday.

The drop comes two days after police in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen said in a statement that several employees of Evergrande's financial subsidiary, Evergrande Wealth Management, were arrested.

The authorities did not specify the number of employees or the charges against them.

The statement called on the public to report any cases of suspected fraud.

RelatedEvergrande loses $2.4B in value as trade resumes after 17 months

Most-indebted property developer

Recommended

Evergrande, the world's most-indebted property developer with an estimated debt of $328 billion (307 billion euros) at the end of June, has been at the centre of China's deepening market crisis, raising fears of a global spillover.

Once a star player in an industry key to China's economic growth, Evergrande's enormous debt has been seen by Beijing as an unacceptable risk for the country's financial system.

Authorities hav e gradually tightened developers' access to credit since 2020, and a wave of defaults have followed — notably that of Evergrande.

On Friday, China's national financial regulator greenlighted a takeover of Evergrande's insolvent insurance subsidiary, Evergrande Life Insurance, by new state-owned vehicle Haigang Life Insurance.

RelatedHow the Chinese Evergrande crisis affects global markets
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call