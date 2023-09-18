WORLD
Iranian football fans rush to Al Nassr player Ronaldo's hotel in Tehran
Ronaldo arrives on his first visit to Iran with the Saudi football club Al Nassr, which is set to play Iran's Persepolis in Tehran on Sept. 19.
The return game will be played in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Nov. 27. / Others
September 18, 2023

Hundreds of football fans stormed into a hotel in Tehran, hoping for a glimpse of star player Cristiano Ronaldo after he arrived with his Saudi teammates ahead of a game.

Chanting "Ronaldo, Ronaldo," the fans pushed past police, filling the corridors and public spaces of the Espians Palace Hotel.

Ronaldo arrived on his first visit to Iran with the Saudi football club Al Nassr, which is set to play Iran's Persepolis in Tehran on Sept. 19. The return game will be played in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Nov. 27.

Ronaldo was the first of several big-name players to accept lavish contracts to play for Saudi teams. The oil-rich kingdom is spending billions of dollars to try to transform itself into a sports and entertainment powerhouse.

