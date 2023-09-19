BIZTECH
5 MIN READ
'Not messing around': Car workers aim to extend strike in US, Canada
Head of workers' union in the US says that they will keep striking even as carmaker Ford agrees to continue negotiations with workers.
'Not messing around': Car workers aim to extend strike in US, Canada
So far the strike is limited to about 13,000 workers at three factories — one each at GM, Ford and Stellantis. / Photo: AP
September 19, 2023

The United Auto Workers union has said it would announce on Friday more US plants to strike if no serious progress was made in talks with the Detroit Three automakers, as a Canadian union held off on an immediate walkout at Ford's operations in Canada.

The UAW last week launched a strike against Ford, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis, targeting one US assembly plant at each company.

"We're not going to keep waiting around forever while they drag this out," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a video message late on Monday, setting the new deadline after complaining about a lack of progress in recent talks.

"We're not messing around." Ford's contract with Canadian union Unifor, which represents about 5,600 workers at three plants in Canada, expired at 0359 GMT on Tuesday.

The union said early on Tuesday that negotiations had been extended for 24 hours after it received a "substantive offer" from Ford.

"Unifor members should continue to maintain strike readiness," it added.

RelatedUS auto workers' strike enters 4th day with no end in sight

'Using leverage'

Ford said in a statement it had agreed to continue negotiations beyond the contract deadline in hopes of reaching a tentative agreement.

The company has two engine plants in Canada that build V-8 motors for F-series and Super Duty pickups assembled in the United States. It also has an assembly plant in Ontario.

Any walkout by Canadian workers that shut down those engine plants could cripple US production of Ford's most profitable vehicles, even if the UAW decides not to order walkouts at truck plants in Kentucky; Dearborn, Michigan; and Kansas City, Missouri.

Recommended

"Ours is a small but highly consequential footprint for Ford operations in North America and this is our leverage, and we will use it," Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a video message earlier on Monday.

Unifor has been seeking improved wages and pensions, as well as support in the transition to electric vehicles and additional investment commitments by Ford.

Once the Ford deal is completed, Unifor will turn to getting agreements with GM and Stellantis, whose deadlines were extended during the tal ks with Ford.

RelatedTalks between workers, Big Three US automakers enter 'critical phase'

US negotiations continue

Talks between the UAW and the Detroit automakers continued on Monday as the US strike dragged on for a fourth day with little sign of progress toward a deal. Some 12,700 workers are striking at the three US plants.

The union and companies are at loggerheads over pay and benefits for workers. The three automakers have proposed 20% raises over the 4-1/2-year term of their proposed deals, though that is only half of what the UAW is demanding through 2027.

The UAW at one point during the talks offered to lower its demand to 36 %. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it was premature to forecast the strike's impact on the economy, which would depend on how long the action lasted and what was affected.

The strikes have halted production at plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri that produce the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado, alongside other popular models. Ford on Friday furloughed 600 workers who are not on strike at the Michigan Bronco plant because of the impact of the work stoppage.

GM said it expected to halt operations at its Kansas car plant early this week because of the strike at its nearby Missouri plant, affecting 2,000 workers.

Analysts expect plants that build more profitable pickup trucks like Ford's F-150, GM's Chevy Silverado and Stellantis's Ram to be the next strike targets if the walkout continues.

RelatedUS auto workers go on strike seeking better wages and benefits
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call