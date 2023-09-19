Thailand's ancient ruined town of Si Thep, a 1,500-year-old complex of temples, monasteries and other buildings, has been added to UNESCO's world heritage list.

The site in Phetchabun province, located some 200 kilometres (120 miles) north of Bangkok, is Thailand's first cultural site to be recognised by UNESCO since 1992, receiving official recognition on Tuesday.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin thanked the UN cultural body for the decision but an expert warned the complex is not ready for an influx of tourists.

Archaeologists date the statues and buildings of Si Thep, built by the Dvaravati civilisation, to between 1,500 and 1,700 years ago.

At its peak the town was a thriving cultural and trading metropolis that celebrated Hindu and Buddhist beliefs.

The decision was announced by UNESCO at a meeting in Riyadh, and in a prepared video message, Srettha thanked delegates for the listing.

Si Thep was "a treasure not only for people all over the world, but for people of all generations," he said.

"I look forward to welcoming you all to the site".

'Proud moment'

Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, minister of natural resources and environment, said it was a "proud moment" for his country.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Bangkok, he invited people "to cherish the beauty of Si Thep, the new UNESCO site of Thailand."

But Chulalongkorn University history and heritage lecturer Phacha Phanomvan said the site was "completely unprepared" for a sudden spike in visitor numbers.

"The work starts now," she said, warning of a lack of basic infrastructure including no waste management, roads in poor condition and no parking spaces for large tour buses.