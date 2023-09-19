UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged world leaders to reform multilateral institutions, including the Security Council and international financial architecture based on current economic and political realities as the General Assembly opened its 78th session.

"Global governance is stuck in time. Look no further than the United Nations Security Council and the Bretton Woods system. They reflect the political and economic realities of 1945," Guterres said on Tuesday.

"The world has changed. Our institutions have not. We cannot effectively address problems as they are if institutions don’t reflect the world as it is," he told the world's biggest diplomatic gathering at UN headquarters in New York.

He warned that the world is inching closer to a ''Great Fracture'' in economic and financial systems, and trade relations with geopolitical tensions are rising. ''The alternative to reform is further fragmentation. It’s reform or rupture,'' he said.

Related We will not backtrack on 'the world is bigger than five' stance – Erdogan

'Snapshot of injustice'