WORLD
3 MIN READ
Guterres urges leaders to reform UNSC, global bodies as world has changed
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for comprehensive reform of multilateral institutions, citing the outdated nature of the United Nations Security Council and international financial systems.
Guterres urges leaders to reform UNSC, global bodies as world has changed
UN Chief Guterres urges leaders for comprehensive reforms at the world's biggest diplomatic gathering at UN headquarters in NYC / Photo: AA.
September 19, 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged world leaders to reform multilateral institutions, including the Security Council and international financial architecture based on current economic and political realities as the General Assembly opened its 78th session.

"Global governance is stuck in time. Look no further than the United Nations Security Council and the Bretton Woods system. They reflect the political and economic realities of 1945," Guterres said on Tuesday.

"The world has changed. Our institutions have not. We cannot effectively address problems as they are if institutions don’t reflect the world as it is," he told the world's biggest diplomatic gathering at UN headquarters in New York.

He warned that the world is inching closer to a ''Great Fracture'' in economic and financial systems, and trade relations with geopolitical tensions are rising. ''The alternative to reform is further fragmentation. It’s reform or rupture,'' he said.

RelatedWe will not backtrack on 'the world is bigger than five' stance – Erdogan

'Snapshot of injustice'

Recommended

Addressing pressing issues the world is facing from climate crisis to wars, nuclear threats, natural disasters, inequalities and hunger, he said: "If we don’t feed the hungry, we are feeding conflict."

"Despite our long list of global challenges, that same spirit of determination can guide us forward. Let us be determined to heal divisions and forge peace,'' he added.

Guterres also called a flood that killed thousands in Derna, Libya a symbol of the world's ills.

"Even as we speak now, bodies are washing ashore from the same Mediterranean Sea where billionaires sunbathe on their super yachts," Guterres said.

"Derna is a sad snapshot of the state of our world - the flood of inequity, of injustice, of inability to confront the challenges in our midst."

RelatedWhy floods in Libya caused high death toll
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington