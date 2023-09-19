TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye closely monitoring developments in northern Iraq: Ankara
Following the deadly drone attack on Arbat Airport in Sulaymaniyah, the Turkish Foreign Ministry calls for a strong action against PKK/YPG and its collaborators in Iraq.
Türkiye closely monitoring developments in northern Iraq: Ankara
Türkiye expects both the Iraqi government and the KRG authorities to designate PKK and its affiliates as terrorist organisation, says the Turkish Foreign Ministry. /Photo: AA
September 19, 2023

Türkiye has said it was closely monitoring the terrorist activities of the PKK and its extensions in Iraq, which were intensified especially in the north of the country, as well as the mobility through the terror corridor established between Syria and Iraq.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the developments related to the explosion that took place on September 18 at Arbat Airport in Sulaymaniyah are noteworthy.

It is understood that the members of the PUK’s "anti-terrorist group" were conducting a training exercise together with PKK/YPG terrorists at the time of the explosion, the statement said.

"This development is quite disturbing as it has clearly revealed the cooperation between PUK’s security apparatus and members of the terrorist organisation," the ministry said.

Recommended

"This latest incident has also confirmed once again the accuracy of the measures we have taken regarding Sulaymaniyah, the people of which are almost taken hostage by the terrorist organisation," the statement added.

Türkiye expects both the Iraqi government and the KRG authorities to designate PKK and its affiliates as a terrorist organisation, and to fight terrorism in a sincere and concrete manner, the ministry said.

RelatedTürkiye expects Iraq to recognise PKK as terrorist organisation: Turkish FM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan