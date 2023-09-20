TÜRKİYE
Turkish Red Crescent dispatches 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Libya
The Turkish Red Crescent swiftly mobilises, offering critical aid to flood-stricken Libya, including food, hygiene materials, clothing, and shelter support.
More than 40,000 people have been displaced across Libya’s northeastern areas, which were hit by heavy rains more than a week ago. / Photo: AA
September 20, 2023

The Turkish Red Crescent has said it sent more than 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Libya, where floods due to Storm Daniel killed nearly 4,000 people.

The aid, which included food, hygiene materials, clothing, masks, flashlights, communication devices, candles and batteries, was delivered to the victims by planes and ships, the organisation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hot meals were also provided through a mobile feeding vehicle, the statement said, adding that they are preparing another 78 tonnes of humanitarian aid consisting of blankets, food, and hygiene sets for the disaster-hit region.

Türkiye’s TCG Sancaktar and TCG Bayraktar naval ships also delivered the necessary equipment and humanitarian aid materials to Libya, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Following these two ships, our ship TCG Osmangazi set sail from Izmir and delivered aid materials and tools and equipment to serve in search and rescue operations to Libya and handed them over to the authorities,” the statement said.

"While TCG Bayraktar and TCG Osmangazi are returning to our country, TCG Sancaktar has set sail once again to deliver new aid materials to the region," it added.

Türkiye previously sent planes carrying search and rescue teams and humanitarian survival supplies.

More than 40,000 people have been displaced across Libya’s northeastern areas, which were hit by heavy rains more than a week ago, according to the UN.

On Tuesday, a new report by the World Weather Attribution group, a group of scientists supported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said climate crisis made the disaster in the North African country significantly more likely.

