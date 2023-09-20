TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish and Greek leaders affirm 'positive climate' in bilateral relations
On the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, Turkish President Erdogan and his Greek counterpart Mitsotakis discuss regional challenges, including natural disasters and the climate crisis in the Mediterranean region.
Turkish and Greek leaders affirm 'positive climate' in bilateral relations
The meeting between the two leaders, held at the Turkish House in New York, was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis. / Photo: AA
September 20, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have affirmed the "positive climate" in bilateral relations during a meeting in New York, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

The meeting was held Wednesday at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly and was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis.

"The leaders also confirmed the roadmap and timeline of contacts between the two countries, as agreed at the meeting of the Foreign Ministers in Ankara on September 5, which include: The meetings in mid-October of the Deputy Ministers for Foreign Affairs responsible for the political dialogue and the positive agenda; the meetings in November for the Confidence Building Measures; and the meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council on December 7 in Thessaloniki," it said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

"They discussed the phenomena of natural disasters and the climate crisis, particularly in the Mediterranean region, which have greatly affected both countries in the recent past," the directorate said.

Recommended

In addition, the Turkish and Greek presidents agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in civil protection as a matter of top priority.

"They also agreed to work together to address the issue of migration, recognising that this is a common challenge for both countries. The Foreign Ministers were tasked to continue work and coordination in order to take forward the agreed roadmap," it added.

RelatedErdogan calls for global unity with books on coexistence and UN reform
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan