Turkish investment boosts sports infrastructure in Uganda
Türkiye emphasises its commitment to sustainable development and job creation in Uganda through a cutting-edge sports complex project, highlighting the importance of knowledge exchange with African nations for mutual benefit.
Türkiye’s presence in Uganda is growing and contractors are carrying out major initiatives in the public and private high-tech infrastructure. / Photo: AA Archive
September 20, 2023

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Mehmet Fatih Ak has said that Türkiye will continue to bring the best investments and sustainable development to Uganda to create jobs and boost the local economy.

“We will continue to share our know-how and expertise with African countries to support the welfare of the Ugandan people and the country's development,” he said on Tuesday.

That was after an announcement by President Yoweri Museveni who said a Turkish construction company would build a modern indoor sports complex in Kampala.

“I welcome the proposal by Summa, a Turkish construction company, to construct a modern state-of-the-art multipurpose indoor sports complex at Lugogo in Kampala. The government will support them because we need it to continue developing sports in Uganda,”, Museveni wrote on X.

The complex will feature a 15,000-seat multi-purpose indoor arena, indoor sports arena with a 3,000-seat capacity, 25-meter swimming pool with eight lanes, multi-purpose standard pitch, athlete hostel accommodating 60 individuals and an accommodation facility with 120 rooms.

It was also will include a showroom, shopping center and state-of-the-art fitness gym, among other amenities, according to Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang.

Summa Construction Company Project Manager Murat Altun confirmed the development to Anadolu Agency and said the start date is not set because of bureaucracies.

Türkiye’s presence in Uganda is growing and contractors are carrying out major initiatives in the public and private high-tech infrastructure.

Several Turkish companies have opened manufacturing plants and other businesses in Uganda.

