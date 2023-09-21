Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Turkish House, in New York City, on the sidelines of 78th UN General Assembly, discussing bilateral ties and growing violence against Muslims.

The two leaders discussed advancing relations between Türkiye and Malaysia on the basis of a strategic partnership and addressed regional and global issues affecting both countries during an exchange of ideas, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

They also discussed steps to enhance cooperation in the defence industry and evaluated efforts aimed at meeting Malaysia's needs in this field, the statement added.

President Erdogan is continuing to engage in meetings at the Turkish House during his visit to New York.

He also spoke with representatives of Jewish-American umbrella organisations in a separate meeting held behind closed doors, sources said.

Earlier, the president also met with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

