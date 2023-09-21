The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] has called for a speedy withdrawal of a key UN peacekeeping mission that has been in the nation for nearly 25 years.

"It is time for our country to take full control of its destiny and become the main actor in its own stability," Felix Tshisekedi told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

The final departure of the MONUSCO mission has been at the heart of debates on the DRC's future for years and a source of tension and populist rhetoric in the central African nation.

Tshisekedi said that the mission of some 15,000 peacekeepers "has not succeeded in confronting the rebellions and armed conflicts... nor in protecting the civilian populations."

In 2020, the Security Council approved a plan for a phased withdrawal in DRC, setting parameters for transferring the responsibilities of UN troops to Congolese forces.

While the plan under discussion was to begin withdrawal in December 2024, DRC in September asked the Security Council to start the process in December this year, when Tshisekedi is running for re-election.

Tshisekedi said at the UN it was "illusory and counterproductive to continue to cling to the maintenance of MONUSCO to restore peace."

The United States warned at a Security Council meeting in June against a hasty withdrawal of the mission, assessing that the country was not ready to part with the Blue Helmets at the end of 2023.