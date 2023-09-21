TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye hikes policy interest rate 500 points, matching forecasts
After the appointment of Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, Türkiye's Central Bank ended its 27-month monetary easing cycle and raised rates for the fourth consecutive meeting.
A view of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) building in Ankara, Türkiye on July 28, 2022. / Photo: AA
September 21, 2023

The Central Bank of Türkiye on Thursday raised its policy rate by 500 basis points to 30%, meeting market forecasts.

At its August meeting, the bank hiked its policy interest rate 750 basis points to 25%. It pledged to continue the monetary tightening process to help bring down inflation.

According to the latest data from TurkStat, Türkiye's annual inflation rose to 58.94% in August, up from 47.8% in July.

After the appointment of Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, the bank ended its 27-month monetary easing cycle and on Thursday raised rates for the fourth consecutive meeting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
