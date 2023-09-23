Niger's coup leaders have accused the head of the United Nations of obstructing their participation in the body's General Assembly, saying it was "likely to undermine any effort to end the crisis in our country".

In a news release read on public television on Friday, the military said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "went astray in the exercise of his mission by obstructing Niger's full participation in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly".

It criticised "the perfidious actions" of the UN leader, adding that they were "likely to undermine any effort to end the crisis in our country".

Bakary Yaou Sangare, who before the coup was Niger's ambassador to the UN and is now its foreign minister, was the new leaders' chosen representative for the gathering.

But, according to a diplomatic source, there was also an application by the overthrown government to represent Niamey.

"In case of competing credentials from a Member State the secretary-general defers the matter to the Credentials Committee of the General Assembly who will deliberate on the matter," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The secretary-general does not decide."

Because the committee will not meet until later, no representative from Niger was added to the speakers' list.

Niger "forcefully rejects and denounces this clear interference by Mr Guterres in the internal affairs of a sovereign state", the junta said.