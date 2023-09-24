Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 605 terrorists so far as part of Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, National Defence Ministry sources said.

The sources added that 670 caves and shelters used by the terrorist organisation were rendered unusable, seizing a total of 1,343 weapons and 706,650 ammunition. In addition, 2,284 mines and handmade explosives set by terrorists in the region were destroyed.

The ministry also said on Sunday that Turkish security forces neutralised eight terrorists in cross-border operations in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

In a statement on X, the ministry said five PKK terrorists were "neutralised" in an air operation in the Claw-Lock operation zone. "Our operations against the terrorist organisation PKK in northern Iraq continue without slowing down," it said.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.