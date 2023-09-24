TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's anti-terror operation 'Claw-Lock' neutralises 605 terrorists
Turkish forces are achieving significant success in a variety of ongoing anti-terror operations, neutralising PKK terrorists, destroying numerous hideouts, and seizing a cache of weapons and ammunition.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in Iraq's north. / Photo: AA Archive
September 24, 2023

Turkish security forces have "neutralised" 605 terrorists so far as part of Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, National Defence Ministry sources said.

The sources added that 670 caves and shelters used by the terrorist organisation were rendered unusable, seizing a total of 1,343 weapons and 706,650 ammunition. In addition, 2,284 mines and handmade explosives set by terrorists in the region were destroyed.

The ministry also said on Sunday that Turkish security forces neutralised eight terrorists in cross-border operations in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

In a statement on X, the ministry said five PKK terrorists were "neutralised" in an air operation in the Claw-Lock operation zone. "Our operations against the terrorist organisation PKK in northern Iraq continue without slowing down," it said.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Coordinated operations

In a separate statement, the ministry said security forces "neutralised" three PKK/YPG terrorists in the Operation Peace Spring zone. It said they will continue to take action against PKK/YPG terrorists, whose "only aim is to shed blood in the region."

PKK/YPG terrorists hide in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
