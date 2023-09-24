French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France's ambassador and its diplomatic staff in Niger's capital will be evacuated to France in the next few hours, while the country's troops will be leaving in the coming weeks and months.

“French military presence will come to an end by the end of this year,” he said, adding that military cooperation with the country was "over".

"In the weeks and months to come, we will consult with the putschists, because we want this to be done peacefully," he added.

France keeps about 1,500 soldiers in Niger.

Niger's military leaders told French ambassador Sylvain Itte he had to leave the country after they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

But a 48-hour ultimatum for him to leave, issued in August, passed with him still in place as the French government refused to comply, or to recognise the military junta as legitimate.