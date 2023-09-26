The humble sardine, a feature of the street parties that pop up across Portugal in summer, makes up two-thirds of the country's fish catch and has spawned an important canning industry.

"Where there are sardines, there are people, friends and a sense of community. Sardines bring people together," 27-year-old Goncalo Ortega said at a Sardine Festival street party in Lisbon this summer.

Nearly every town and village has its own summer festivities, with open-air dancing and, of course, the aroma of sardines grilling on an outdoor barbecue.

"The sardine is the most abundant, most commonly found fish up and down the Portuguese coast," explained Alvaro Garrido, an expert in the economic history of the fishing industry.

"It's a really important part of people's diet, not just in fishing villages but also in major urban centres," Garrido said.

"In that sense, sardine fishing is of huge social importance, even more than Portugal's iconic salted cod," he added.

The Portuguese eat more fish than any other nation in the 27-member European Union.