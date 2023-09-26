WORLD
2 MIN READ
Police open arson case after fire burns down mosque in Sweden
The mosque's spokesperson said the Muslim place of worship had been the target of several acts of violence in the past year and his family threatened.
Police open arson case after fire burns down mosque in Sweden
The fire broke out on Monday around noon in Eskilstuna.  Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
September 26, 2023

Swedish police have said that they were investigating whether a fire that reduced a mosque to rubble on Monday in central Sweden was arson.

"The investigation into the fire is continuing. Police will question witnesses and verify whether there were security cameras in the area," the police said in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on Monday around noon in Eskilstuna, a town of 108,000 people 150 kilometres (93 miles) west of Stockholm, causing no injuries, a police spokesman said.

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

"The mosque is almost completely destroyed, nothing can be saved," mosque spokesman Anas Deneche said.

Recommended

Deneche said the mosque had been the target of several acts of violence in the past year and his family had been threatened.

"But it's still too early to draw any conclusions (about the cause of the fire), we'll have to wait for the police to do their work," he added.

Police said they were investigating several leads but provided no other details.

Between 15,000 and 20,000 Muslims live in Eskilstuna.

Related'Over 1.5 billion Muslims hurt': Reaction to Quran desecration in Sweden
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington