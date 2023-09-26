Joe Biden has become the first sitting US president to stand on a picket line, joining striking auto workers in Michigan in a bold pitch for blue collar votes against likely election rival Donald Trump.

Wearing a United Auto Workers [UAW] union baseball cap on Tuesday, the Democrat told red-shirted employees through a bullhorn that they deserved "a hell of a lot more than what you're getting paid now."

Biden's short but symbolic trip came a day before Republican former president Trump visits Michigan, the historic heart of the US car industry and a key battleground for the 2024 election campaign.

"They're doing incredibly well and guess what, you should be doing incredibly well too," Biden said to cheers as he told automakers Ford, General Motors and Stellantis to "step up."

Flanked by workers holding union placards outside a GM plant near Detroit, Biden told them to "stick with it," adding, "You deserve the significant raise you need."

Biden, surrounded by Secret Service agents, then shook hands with union workers and joined employees saying "yes" when asked if they should get a 40 percent increase.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the "historic" visit was the "first time a sitting president has visited a picket line in modern times."

'Historic moment'

The autoworkers strike that began on September 15 has increasingly become a political football for Biden and Trump as they head for a probable presidential rematch in November 2024.

Biden's trip was designed to trumpet his pro-union credentials amid growing concerns among Democrats about his poll ratings, his age and his struggles to get his economic message across.

The UAW's outspoken chief Shawn Fain, who invited Biden to Detroit, greeted the president on the tarmac and accompanied him to the picket line.