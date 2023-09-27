TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
MIT neutralises terrorist Mazlum Ozturk, codenamed Berxwedan Ciyager, who engaged in armed activities and received training in assassination tactics in Europe before his return to Iraq.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA
September 27, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has "neutralised" three PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq in two separate operations, Turkish security sources said.

The Turkish intelligence targeted Mazlum Ozturk, codenamed Berxwedan Ciyager, in an operation in a rural area of the Sulaymaniyah province, sources said on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

As a result of MIT's continuous counterterrorism operations in the north of Syria and Iraq, the security sources said the PKK/KCK terror group has been forced to adopt alternative strategies, including increased efforts for new recruits.

The terror group's latest strategy involves transporting terrorists to Europe and then bringing them back to Iraq and Syria.

The terrorist Ozturk was one of them, having travelled from Türkiye to Europe in August 2022. During his time in Europe, Ozturk was involved in various activities associated with the PKK-linked European Kurdistan Democratic Societies Congress (KCDK-E).

Further investigations revealed that Ozturk joined the terror organisation's rural ranks in France in January 2023, subsequently engaging in armed activities and receiving training in assassination tactics aimed at security forces.

Operation Claw-Lock

Recommended

In another counterterrorism operation, PKK terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq and two were neutralised, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
