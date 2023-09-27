Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has "neutralised" three PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq in two separate operations, Turkish security sources said.

The Turkish intelligence targeted Mazlum Ozturk, codenamed Berxwedan Ciyager, in an operation in a rural area of the Sulaymaniyah province, sources said on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

As a result of MIT's continuous counterterrorism operations in the north of Syria and Iraq, the security sources said the PKK/KCK terror group has been forced to adopt alternative strategies, including increased efforts for new recruits.

The terror group's latest strategy involves transporting terrorists to Europe and then bringing them back to Iraq and Syria.

The terrorist Ozturk was one of them, having travelled from Türkiye to Europe in August 2022. During his time in Europe, Ozturk was involved in various activities associated with the PKK-linked European Kurdistan Democratic Societies Congress (KCDK-E).

Further investigations revealed that Ozturk joined the terror organisation's rural ranks in France in January 2023, subsequently engaging in armed activities and receiving training in assassination tactics aimed at security forces.

Operation Claw-Lock