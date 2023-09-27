Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov have discussed ties at a joint strategic meeting in the capital Ankara.

Fidan and Saidov co-chaired the third meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan Joint Strategic Planning Group on Wednesday, where they discussed bilateral relations in energy, transportation, construction, tourism, defence, and education.

The ministers exchanged views on the efforts to increase mutual investments and achieve the goal of $5 billion trade volume.

Regional and international developments, including relations within the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) and other multilateral institutions were also on the agenda.