International mediators have stepped up efforts to prevent a new round of armed confrontation between Israel and Hamas amid an escalation in violent protests along the border fence.

"The United Nations is talking to and working with all concerned to improve the lives of people in Gaza, particularly the most vulnerable," UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said on social media platform X on Wednesday, a day after he met Hamas officials in Gaza.

"The situation inside the Strip is dire and we must avoid another conflict that will have grave consequences for all. The people of Gaza have suffered enough and deserve more than a return to calm."

A regional diplomat said Egypt, which brokered numerous truces between Israel and Gaza fighters in the past, had also stepped up its efforts to prevent a slide into another war.

Palestinians in Gaza have held protests along the fence for nearly two weeks, breaking from a period of relative calm.

Protests over prisoners, Jewish visits to Al Aqsa

Gazans say they are protesting over issues including the treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails and Jewish settlers' raids on the Al Aqsa mosque compound.

Youths have thrown stones and improvised explosive devices at Israeli troops, who have responded with live fire, killing one Palestinian and wounding dozens of others.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari told Israel's Kan Radio the protests would fail to win concessions from Israel.