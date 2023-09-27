Chinese hackers who allegedly subverted Microsoft's email platform earlier this year have managed to steal tens of thousands of emails from US State Department accounts, a Senate staffer told the Reuters news agency.

The staffer, who attended a briefing of State Department IT officials earlier on Wednesday, said the officials told lawmakers that 60,000 emails were stolen from 10 different State Department accounts.

Although the victims weren't named, all but one of them were working on East Asia and the Pacific, he said.

The staffer, who works for Senator Eric Schmitt, shared the details of the briefing on condition that he not be identified by name.

China has denied any involvement in the hacking of Microsoft's email platform.

US-China tensions