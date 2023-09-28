Isar Muhammed, a 26-year-old mentally disabled Muslim man who was beaten for allegedly "stealing food from a temple" in India's capital New Delhi, has died.

According to The Independent newspaper, it was claimed that Muhammad had stolen food called "prasad" dedicated to Hindu gods in the temple.

Police officials reported that the young man was tied to a pole by a group of men and brutally beaten. Muhammed was unable to communicate with the temple authorities due to his mental disability.

Muhammad's family also stated that he had been tortured for hours and left to die on the street. They said when they found him, he had wounds all over his body and died shortly after being brought home by a neighbor.

“He was cold like a dead body when he was brought back to our house. Seeing him like that, I too died with him,” his sister Umrana Mohammad said.

Murder charges