Dozens of American teenagers have occupied the office of the top Republican lawmaker to protest against a looming government shutdown that they say will exacerbate the climate crisis.

The Sunrise Movement, a nationwide youth environmental campaign, said around 30 of its members flooded inside House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's office on Thursday while over a hundred more crowded the hallway outside.

The group says 18 protesters were detained by police after refusing to disperse.

"Our generation is on the front lines of this crisis," Ariela Lara, 17, a high school senior from the Bay Area in California, told the AFP the news agency.

"We sit at the centre of climate disaster and government neglect, and that's what we've been seeing from the Republican Party, especially McCarthy, who is the face of it all."

Brandishing signs that read "The GOP Hates Gen Z" — a reference to the Republicans' "Grand Old Party" moniker — the activists made speeches and sang protest songs during their half-hour "occupation" of McCarthy's office.

McCarthy was not present during the protest at the Rayburn House Office Building, across the road from the US Capitol.

Demonstrators told AFP they were warned by police to move on, and that the detentions came after much of the group continued to block access to the doorway.