China has invested billions of dollars to construct a global information ecosystem that promotes its "propaganda" and "disinformation", but the country has faced setbacks in democratic countries, a US State Department report alleged.

The report released on Thursday accused Beijing of "bending" the global information environment to its advantage, arguing that China was "leveraging propaganda and censorship, promoting digital authoritarianism, exploiting international organisations and bilateral partnerships, pairing co-optation and pressure, and exercising control over Chinese-language media."

"If successful, the PRC's [People's Republic of China] efforts could transform the global information landscape, creating biases and gaps that lead nations to make decisions that subordinate their economic and security interests to Beijing's," the report alleged.

Listing China's bid to shape the information arena, the State Department report said that China Central Television, a state outlet, provides free video footage and television scripts to 1,700 foreign news organisations and media groups, and "in many cases, content produced by PRC official media is repackaged for local outlets without branding that would identify it as coming from a foreign government."

Citing Thailand where local laws limit foreign media ownership, the report alleged, "one of China's leading technology companies created a local subsidiary run by Thai nationals to purchase Thailand's most popular news site with 30 million active monthly users."

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to TRT World's request for comment on the detailed report released by the State Department's Global Engagement Center.

"Written with a Cold-War mentality, the report is just another tool to keep China down and buttress American hegemony," CNN quoted Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu as saying.

US-China tensions

The report comes a day after a Senate staffer said that Chinese hackers who allegedly subverted Microsoft's email platform earlier this year managed to steal tens of thousands of emails from US State Department accounts.

China and US have resumed dialogue in recent months amid continued tension between the world's two largest economies over issues ranging from Taiwan, Ukraine, US curbs on exported chips to China to new restrictions on US investments in sensitive Chinese technologies.

"By exposing the PRC’s information manipulation, we hope to empower governments, civil society, academia, the press, and the private sector to more effectively collaborate in their efforts to protect the integrity of the information space," Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesperson said.

In Africa, the State Department report said, China has become a leading provider of digital television services in the continent through StarTimes — one of the leading digital TV operators in Africa.