Friday, September 29, 2023

1607 GMT — Specialists will arrive in Ukraine in the near future to draw up plans to establish production of military equipment including air defences, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff has told reporters.

"I think very soon specialists will arrive here who will make a plan for our own production of everything that we need. First and foremost, this relates to air defences," Andriy Yermak said.

Yermak talked more broadly about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States last week, but it was not clear whether the specialists and the systems he was referring to would be American.

1806 GMT — Ukraine slams decision to allow Russians in Paralympics, will 'prolong war'

Ukraine has criticised the International Paralympic Committee's decision to allow Russian athletes to compete at the Paris 2024 Games, arguing this would "prolong the war".

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said in a post on social media that the decision "prolongs the war, and secondly, provokes Russia to increase the levels of mass violence in Ukraine."

1627 GMT — Poland and Slovakia will still back Ukraine after elections: Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said he was confident that both Poland and Slovakia would continue to support Ukraine in its war with Russia after imminent elections, despite recent harsh rhetoric towards Kiev.

Poland, which elects a new parliament on October 15, said last week it would no longer agree to new arms deliveries to Ukraine but instead focus on rebuilding its own stocks.

Poland, a NATO member, had until recently been seen as one of Ukraine's staunchest allies in its war with Russia, but relations have soured since Poland's decision to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports.

NATO-member Slovakia has also been a staunch ally of Ukraine, sending its eastern neighbour military equipment including MiG-29 fighter jets and an S-300 air defence system.

But opposition leader and former prime minister Robert Fico, who leads polls ahead of Saturday's election, has pledged to end that military support.

1432 GMT — Several countries order ammunition under EU plan to aid Ukraine

Seven EU countries have ordered ammunition under a landmark European Union procurement scheme to get urgently needed artillery shells to Ukraine and replenish depleted Western stocks, according to the EU agency in charge.

The orders - placed under contracts negotiated by the European Defence Agency (EDA) - are for 155mm artillery rounds, one of the most important munitions in the war of attrition between Ukraine and Russia.

The scheme was set up as part of a plan worth at least 2 billion euros, launched in March with the aim of getting a million shells and missiles to Ukraine within a year.

The EDA declined to name the countries or state the size of the orders, saying much of the information was confidential.

1405 GMT — Russia's Putin signs decree on autumn military conscription

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out the routine autumn conscription campaign, calling up 130,000 citizens for statutory military service, a document posted on the government website has shown.

All men in Russia are required to do a year-long military service between the ages of 18 and 27, or equivalent training while in higher education.

Putin's move comes as Russia's armed forces press on with their "special military operation" in Ukraine, now in its 20th month.

The president, who signed an order in March calling up 147,000 people for the spring campaign, said this month he was bracing for a long war in Ukraine.

1208 GMT — Swiss approve $100M package to demine Ukraine

Switzerland's Federal Council has approved a $109.57 million (100 million Swiss franc) package to demine parts of Ukraine, the government has said.

"A total of CHF 100 million will be earmarked for humanitarian demining between 2024 and 2027, funded in equal parts by the Department of Defence, Civil Protection, and Sport (DDPS) and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA)," the government said.

Switzerland is already involved in demining work in Ukraine and allocated 15.2 million Swiss francs in 2022 and 2023.

The additional amount will enable Switzerland to provide equipment and training for Ukrainian deminers and support the government in its efforts to coordinate the "herculean undertaking," the Swiss government said.

1107 GMT — US House of Representatives greenlights fresh aid to Ukraine

The US House of Representatives has approved a bill for $300 million in new aid to Ukraine.

The house voted on a bill that was separated from the Pentagon budget and turned into a new proposal, outlining $300 million in new aid to Ukraine.

In a late-night vote, the bill was approved with 311 "yes" votes against 117 "no" votes.

The inclusion of aid to Ukraine in the 2024 Pentagon budget has caused tension between Republicans and Democrats.

1032 GMT — UK sanctions officials linked to elections in annexed regions of Ukraine

The British government has imposed an asset freeze and travel bans on officials linked to elections in the annexed Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Crimea.

The government said the sanctioned officials had been involved in recent "sham elections" in the regions.

"The UK will never recognise Russia’s claims to Ukrainian territory - Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson are Ukraine," Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement.

Britain also added Russia's emergencies minister Alexander Kurenkov and the secretary of the Russian Central Election Commission Natalya Budarina to the sanctions list.

0929 GMT — Putin says convicts killed in Ukraine paid debt to society

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russian prisoners who died in Ukraine had redeemed themselves in the eyes of society.