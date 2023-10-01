WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN mission arrives in Karabakh, first visit in 30 years: Baku
An Azerbaijani presidency spokesperson says that a "UN mission arrived in Karabakh" - mainly to assess humanitarian needs.
UN mission arrives in Karabakh, first visit in 30 years: Baku
Azerbaijan denied accusations of ethnic cleansing to clear the enclave of Karabakh of its ethnic Armenian population. / Photo: AP Archive
October 1, 2023

A United Nations mission has arrived in Karabakh, the first in three decades, Baku said following Azerbaijan's recapture of the breakaway enclave.

An Azerbaijani presidency spokesperson told AFP that a "UN mission arrived in Karabakh on Sunday morning" - mainly to assess humanitarian needs, the first time in around 30 years that the international body has gained access to the region.

In the meantime, Azerbaijan denied accusations of ethnic cleansing to clear the enclave of Karabakh of its ethnic Armenian population saying its inhabitants were free to stay or go.

"We cannot accept accusations of ethnic cleansing or genocide," Hikmet Hajiyev, diplomatic advisor to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, told AFP in an interview Saturday.

"Ethnic cleansing is a forceful action, when somebody is using force against civilians - (which is) what exactly Armenia used against us, 30 years ago."

'No single case of violence'

Recommended

"But it doesn't mean we will repeat the same. There was no single case of violence or atrocity against civilians. They attest this themselves," Hajiyev claimed.

"And there were no 'Armenian' civilians in Karabakh," he added.

"We always considered them as Azerbaijan civilians but unfortunately an illegal separatist entity didn't allow us to have direct communication with them," he said, of the ethnic Armenian separatists who governed the enclave for three decades.

He said Azerbaijan had "engaged internal security troops to coordinate with the so-called local Armenian authorities".

"They are still in control of the cities," he said.

RelatedNo reports of mistreatment of Armenians leaving Karabakh — UN
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington