Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised those who try to give democracy lessons to Türkiye, mentioning that they turn a blind eye to hate crimes against Turks and Muslims, especially in the face of rising Islamophobia.

In a speech marking the start of the Turkish Parliament's 28th Term 2nd Legislative Year on Sunday, President Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's critical role from Karabakh to Libya, Syria to Somalia, saying, "No country, no society, no institution that pursues a hostile policy towards Türkiye emerges victorious in the end."

He underscored Türkiye's commitment to justice, legitimacy, and human life in these regions, preventing oppression and occupation.

"As we've always said, those who associate themselves with terrorist organisations, harbour enmity towards Islam, and hold animosity towards Turks under any pretext will inevitably face the same fate one day."

EU membership process

Regarding Türkiye's membership process to the European Union, President Erdogan highlighted that Türkiye has faithfully fulfilled its promises to the EU while the union "hardly fulfilled any of theirs."

He criticised the EU's persistent unfair and biased stance towards Türkiye, saying, "Türkiye has no expectations from the EU, which we've been waiting at the door for 60 years."

Erdogan said the union should not have any expectations, be it political, social, economic or military, unless they address these injustices, especially the covert sanction of visa imposition.

"They can rectify their mistakes if they address these injustices," he said, adding that it is their decision if the EU want to end the full membership process.

Pointing out that Karabakh, a part of Azerbaijan, has finally achieved freedom and justice after 30 years of occupation, Erdogan expressed Türkiye's genuine effort to expand friendships and cooperation and said, "We would be pleased to walk the path of common interests with anyone who takes the hand of friendship we extend."

Türkiye open to new collaborations

Saying that dialogue and diplomacy can resolve any complex issue, Erdogan highlighted their efforts to create a zone of peace and stability around Türkiye through regional integration projects.