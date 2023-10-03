Elon Musk’s vision for his start-up Neuralink, a brain-implant chip innovation, can be summed up in his own words: “A backup drive for your non-physical being, your digital soul.”

While this concept may appear straight out of a dystopian science fiction streaming hits like Netflix’s Black Mirror, the reality is that Elon Musk is resolutely driving forward with this brain-computer interface (BCI) project.

The company announced its readiness to start human trials after receiving the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late May. The trial’s primary objective is to assess the safety and functionality of Neuralink's revolutionary tool, designed to empower individuals to control external devices using their thoughts.

The company has also secured approval from a hospital institutional review board, an independent body responsible for overseeing biomedical research involving human subjects.

Musk’s ultimate goal is to create a “general population device” that can directly link human minds to supercomputers, potentially bridging the gap with artificial intelligence.

This momentous step brings us closer to the realisation of science fiction-inspired technology that facilitates direct communication between the human brain and technological devices.

However, as the company embarks on this audacious journey, ethical dilemmas loom large, casting shadows of uncertainty over the future of brain-computer interfaces.

What sets Musk's Neuralink apart?

Neuralink is not treading this path alone. While experiments with brain interface devices date back to the 1960s, no commercial product has emerged thus far.

Other research endeavours have allowed paralysed individuals to interact with computers and control prosthetic limbs through their thoughts, primarily within controlled laboratory settings. Researchers worldwide have explored the potential of implants and devices to treat conditions such as paralysis and depression.

Elon Musk’s approach to BCIs distinguishes Neuralink from other companies working in the same field, which have primarily focused on using their devices to address specific medical conditions such as seizures, Parkinson’s tremors, or paralysis.

Neuralink entered the industry in 2016 and introduced a brain-computer interface known as the Link - a computer chip adorned with electrodes that can be surgically implanted onto the brain’s surface, connecting it to external electronic devices. Additionally, Neuralink has developed a robotic implantation device for this chip.

Musk envisions a multitude of therapeutic applications for Neuralink’s device, including the treatment of conditions like blindness, paralysis, and depression.

However, his ultimate goal goes beyond medical purposes, aiming to create a device that can link human minds to external technological devices.

He argues that the Neuralink device would empower humans to compete with emerging sentient AI, stating “I established neuralink specifically to address the AI symbiosis problem, which I believe poses an existential threat.”

The dark side of human-AI symbiosis, according to Musk, is that a hypothetical AI dictator can emerge out of it. He argues that the most effective way to mitigate this threat is by democratising AI technology, a goal he aims to achieve through Neuralink.

By developing this interface connecting the human brain and AI, Nueralink aspires to augment human capabilities, democratising access to this technology and addressing Musk’s concerns about the possibility of an immortal, evil and dictatorial AI.

Exploring ethical questions surrounding Neuralink and other BCIs

The emergence of Neuralink’s human trials raises profound ethical concerns. These ethical concerns encompass various aspects of Neuralink’s endeavours and the broader implications of brain-computer interfaces.

Firstly, the timing of Neuralink’s FDA approval in May coincided with growing scrutiny of its testing practices and disturbing allegations of animal cruelty. Reuters reported that over 1,500 animals have died during Neuralink’s experience since its beginning in 2018.

The mortality rate, employees alleged, has exceeded what could be considered normal. This alarming rate is attributed to the speed research demands imposed by Elon Musk, resulting in more errors and failed procedures.

Some former employees have even described certain experiments as “hack jobs,” citing instances like the incorrect sizing of devices in numerous test pigs and the accidental implantation of Neuralink’s device into the wrong vertebra, leading to the euthanasia of the affected animals due to severe pain and suffering.

Furthermore, most of the company’s founders including top scientists in the BCI field have quit and as of last year only two of the eight founding members, one of them is Elon Musk, remained at Neuralink.