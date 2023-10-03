TÜRKİYE
Turkish Republic's first church reopens its doors
The inauguration of St Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church faced a temporary delay earlier this year, prompted by the tragic February earthquakes.
The church, designed as a five-story project in an empty area of the Latin Catholic Cemetery, is located in Istanbul's Yesilkoy district. / Photo: AA
October 3, 2023

Türkiye's first-ever church built in the Turkish Republic era, St Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Yesilkoy district on the European side of Istanbul, will open its doors to worshippers.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sait Susin, the president of the Istanbul Syriac Kadim Foundation, expressed his excitement about the church opening, which will take place on Sunday.

Susin noted that the entire process of building the church took ten years.

He pointed out that Syriac communities worldwide have been closely following this process, with numerous expressing their desire to attend the opening ceremony.

In a 2019 ceremony attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the foundation was laid for the church.

"Our phones are constantly ringing. This is also a prestige for our country. It sends a positive message about the preconceptions from abroad regarding our country. I hope the prayers offered here will be instrumental in enhancing the unity and togetherness of our country," Susin added.

The church, designed as a five-story project in an empty area of the Latin Catholic Cemetery, is located in Yesilkoy.

One floor of the five-story church was reserved as a cultural hall for the community to meet after mass or ceremonies such as baptisms, funerals, and weddings, as well as for meetings and conferences.

On the ground floor are the bishop's quarters, guest rooms, and a parking lot.

