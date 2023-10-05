Thursday, October 5, 2023

A Russian rocket struck a village cafe and store in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials in Kiev.

The attack came as Zelenskyy attended a summit of about 50 European leaders in Spain to drum up support from Ukraine's allies.

He denounced the strike in the village of Hroza as a “demonstrably brutal Russian crime” and “a completely deliberate act of terrorism.”

Presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak and Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said a 6-year-old boy was among the dead, adding that seven other people were wounded. Hroza, which had a population of about 500 before the war, is located in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

About 60 people were in the cafe, attending a wake after a funeral, said Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko, who provided the death toll.

1924 GMT — US says Russian strike on Ukrainian grocery store 'horrifying'

A Russian strike on a grocery store in eastern Ukraine is another "horrifying" reminder of the need to continue arming Kiev's forces, the White House said Thursday.

"Can you imagine just walking to the grocery store, with your kids trying to figure out what is it that you're going to make for dinner, and you see an explosion happen, where bodies are everywhere. And it's horrifying. It is incredibly horrifying," spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

1900 GMT — UK's Sunak slams Russian 'depravity' after Ukraine village strike

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a strike on a Ukrainian village that killed at least 51 people attending a wake showed the depths of Russia's "depravity".

"The Prime Minister offered his deep condolences for the terrible attack on a funeral in Ukraine earlier today, saying it demonstrated the depths of depravity Russian forces are willing to sink to," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

1716 GMT — Putin: Hand grenade fragments found in bodies from Prigozhin plane crash

Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of the victims of a plane crash in August that killed former Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

1534 GMT — No enemy stands chance to survive if Russia launches retaliatory nuclear strike - Putin

Putin has warned that no enemy stands a chance to survive if Russia launches a retaliatory nuclear strike as its potential is incomparably greater.

Speaking at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in the city of Sochi, Putin said the Russian military doctrine provides two reasons for the use of nuclear weapons: as a response to a missile launched on Russian territory and if the existence of the state is threatened.

"To date, there will be no chance for the aggressor to survive in the event of our response ... I don't see the need to change that. No sane person would think of using nuclear weapons against Russia," he said.

Putin said that the West had lost touch with reality over the Ukraine war and warned that if its leaders had forgotten how to compromise then the world would have to see where such arrogance led.

Putin accused the West of fomenting the conflict in Ukraine, which he cast as part of a much larger struggle between Russia and an arrogant West that he said had lost a sense of reality.

1318 GMT — EU says can't fill US funding gap supporting Ukraine

The European Union vowed steadfast support for Ukraine at a summit on Thursday but warned leaders -- including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- it would not be able to fully fill any funding gap left by the United States.

Fears have been ignited by political turmoil in Washington, which on Wednesday prompted President Joe Biden to admit it "does worry me" that US support for Ukraine might get derailed

"Can Europe fill the gap left by the US? Well, certainly Europe cannot replace the US," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on arrival at the meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Spain.

1245 GMT — Russian defence minister inspects Combat Army Reserve training

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu inspected the training of the Combat Army Reserve, or BARS, a reserve force, in the country's south.

The ministry in a statement said commanders informed Shoygu about the preparation of recruits and the military specialties they study.

Training is carried out by officers with real combat experience, including in the zone of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, it added.

Both men and women are trained at the army's Southern Military District centres, with the latter mostly engaged in medical services.

1100 GMT — Ukraine says over 26,000 missing since Russia started its offensive

Ukraine said that over 26,000 people, including many civilians, were still unaccounted for since Russia launched its full-scale military operation last year.

The number of officially missing people is difficult to estimate, as Russian forces still occupy around a fifth of the country and neither side regularly releases data on military casualties.