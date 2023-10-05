Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has voiced his strong opposition to the proposed Zangezur Corridor — a crucial link connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its autonomous region of Nakhchivan, Tehran Times said.

Raisi termed the establishment of the corridor a threat to the national security of countries in the region, citing the linkway will be used as a platform for the presence of NATO in the region, Tehran Times quoted the Iranian president as saying.

Iran is at loggerheads with the US and its NATO allies.

Raisi's statement regarding the Zangezur Corridor has coincided with Russia putting its weight behind the project, calling it as having "significant potential" for moving towards the normalisation of ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia.