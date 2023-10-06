WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ecuador seizes 14 tonnes of drugs in record haul
Drugs were shipped by boats across the Pacific departing from southwestern and northwestern provinces.
Ecuador's location between cocaine giants makes it a drug exporter. / Photo: AP
October 6, 2023

Police in Ecuador seized nearly 14 tons of drugs destined for Central America, the US and Europe, authorities have said.

More than 40 raids were carried out across the country, resulting in the arrest of 28 individuals and the seizure of 13.6 tons of drugs, Interior Minister Juan Zapata said on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

The raids were staged in eight of the country's 24 provinces, where criminal violence and drug trafficking are gaining control.

Authorities have confiscated more than 500 tons of drugs since 2021.

Between 2018 and 2022, homicides quadrupled, climbing to a record 26 per 100,000 inhabitants.

This year, experts estimate that the rate of violent deaths will nearly double to 40.

Ecuador main drug exporter

According to police, the gangs trafficking drugs have "transnational links" and are comprised of Ecuadorians, Colombians and Venezuelans.

The drugs were shipped by boats across the Pacific departing from southwestern and northwestern provinces.

Located between Colombia and Peru, the world's biggest cocaine manufacturers, Ecuador has become a drug exporter due to its strategic location.

Criminal gangs in Ecuador have links with international criminal groups such as Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

SOURCE:AFP
