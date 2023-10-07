Türkiye has commemorated Cetin Gorgu, the press attache at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, who was gunned down in front of his home by a terrorist 32 years ago.

"We remember with respect our martyr Cetin Gorgu, Press Attache of the Turkish Embassy in Athens, assassinated in the heinous attack by the terrorist organisation 'November 17' on 7 October 1991," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Dimitris Koufodinas was the perpetrator of the assassination of Gorgu, as well as Omer Haluk Sipahioglu, a counsellor at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, who was killed in 1994.

Koufodinas used to be the leader of the now-disbanded November 17 terror group, which was held responsible for the assassination of a long series of officials.