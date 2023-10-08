TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye conducts aerial operations against YPG/PKK in northern Syria
Turkish Defence Ministry has said that many YPG/PKK terrorists have been neutralised and their hideouts have also been destroyed during the operation.
Türkiye conducts aerial operations against YPG/PKK in northern Syria
Many terrorists have been neutralised, and all precautions were taken to minimise environmental impact and civilian casualties, the Turkish Defence Ministry has said. / Others
October 8, 2023

Turkish forces destroyed at least six targets, consisting of shelters and bunkers used in the fight against separatist terrorists, in an air operation carried out in northern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence has said.

In its Sunday statement, the ministry said that it carried out an operation against the PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements in order to neutralise them and ensure border security.

The statement underlined that the operation was carried out under the United Nations' self-defence article.

Six targets, including an oil facility, hideouts, and shelters, were destroyed, the ministry noted.

It also emphasised that many terrorists were neutralised during the operation and that all necessary precautions were taken to prevent any damage to the environment or innocent civilians.

These operations are aimed at preventing terrorist attacks against the Turkish people and security forces, as well as ensuring Türkiye's border security, the Turkish Defence Ministry underlined.

RelatedHow PKK terror group lures, forces minors to create army of child soldiers
Recommended

Turkish anti-terror operations

Türkiye has been conducting military operations in northern Syria since 2016 as Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad has failed to protect the country's territories from terror groups.

The Turkish government has vowed that operations in northern Syria are a reminder of Türkiye's determination to fight the PKK/YPG and other terrorist groups in the region.

The PKK/YPG terror group has been fighting the Turkish state for decades. It is designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and other countries.

The PKK/YPG has been carrying out numerous terrorist attacks against Turkish civilians and security forces.

The terrorist group is known for human rights abuses, including forced recruitment of children and torture.

RelatedTen things to know about the YPG
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan