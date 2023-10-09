TÜRKİYE
Türkiye neutralises 162 PKK/YPG terrorists in Iraq, Syria: President Erdogan
"Türkiye will never allow the establishment of a terror corridor along its borders," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that "Ankara's fight against terrorism will continue resolutely."
"It is Türkiye's legitimate right to continue its cross-border operations until it completely eliminates the PKK, with all its names and extensions," the president added. / Photo: AA
October 9, 2023

Türkiye "neutralised" 162 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria in operations carried out since Oct.1, the date of a foiled terrorist attack in the capital Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"A total of 194 targets were destroyed. As a result of our operations, 162 terrorists were neutralised," Erdogan said on Monday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye will never allow the establishment of a terror corridor along its borders, Erdogan said, adding that Ankara's fight against terrorism will continue resolutely.

"It is Türkiye's legitimate right to continue its cross-border operations until it completely eliminates the PKK, with all its names and extensions," he added, referring to such PKK offshoots as the YPG and SDF.

Türkiye has recently been carrying out airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq to eliminate terrorist attacks on the Turkish people and security forces by “neutralising” PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements to ensure border security based on its right to self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The airstrikes followed last week's foiled attack in Türkiye's capital Ankara. On Oct. 1, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Interior Ministry building, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate. Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack. The Turkish Interior Ministry confirmed the attackers' ties to the PKK terror group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

