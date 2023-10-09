Türkiye "neutralised" 162 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria in operations carried out since Oct.1, the date of a foiled terrorist attack in the capital Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"A total of 194 targets were destroyed. As a result of our operations, 162 terrorists were neutralised," Erdogan said on Monday after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye will never allow the establishment of a terror corridor along its borders, Erdogan said, adding that Ankara's fight against terrorism will continue resolutely.

"It is Türkiye's legitimate right to continue its cross-border operations until it completely eliminates the PKK, with all its names and extensions," he added, referring to such PKK offshoots as the YPG and SDF.

Türkiye has recently been carrying out airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq to eliminate terrorist attacks on the Turkish people and security forces by “neutralising” PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements to ensure border security based on its right to self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.