Oil prices jumped more than 4 percent, gold gained and the US dollar edged up against the euro as military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas fuelled worries that the conflict could spread beyond blockaded Gaza.

Emerging market stocks fell on Monday, while major US stock indexes were slightly higher in early afternoon New York trading, recovering from losses earlier in the day.

Israel's shekel weakened sharply. The dollar was last up 2.9 percent at 3.951 shekels. The Bank of Israel earlier said it would sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency to maintain stability. Israeli government bonds also fell, with the 2120 Hundred Year bond down 5.3 cents on the dollar at a record low.

Israel bombarded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history, unleashing fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

Hamas fighters killed over 900 Israelis and abducted dozens more as they attacked Israeli towns on Saturday. It was the deadliest incursion into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria's attacks in the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.

US crude rose 4.46 percent to $86.48 per barrel and Brent was at $88.04, up 4.09 percent on the day.