Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Arab foreign ministers have denounced Israel's siege of Gaza following the shock attack by Hamas on Israel, demanding that aid be "immediately" allowed to enter the blockaded enclave.

Israel has imposed a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off the water supply, food, electricity and other essential supplies, after Saturday's massive assault by Hamas fighters that has killed hundreds on both sides.

On Wednesday, as Israel kept up its bombardment of targets in the crowded and impoverished coastal enclave for a fifth day, Arab foreign ministers met at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

They called for the "immediate" dispatch of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to the impoverished and densely populated coastal enclave, and urged Israel to reconsider its "unjust decision to cut electricity supply and water to Gaza".

More updates 👇

1831 GMT — China supports UN call for Gaza humanitarian corridor

China has backed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' demand to establish a humanitarian corridor to help civilians in Gaza as Israel ratcheted up military strikes.

"I strongly support the appeal of @antonioguterres. A humanitarian corridor must be in place immediately to provide help to all those in need," Chinese Ambassador to UN Zhang Jun wrote on X.

1821 GMT — Israel army says rules out Lebanon 'infiltration'

The Israeli army has said an "error" was behind reports of a suspected "aerial infiltration" from Lebanon, and that a rocket alert in the north was due to a launch from Gaza.

"There are no launches at this point from Lebanon. There are no alerts," army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

"This has been an error that we are looking into... We will check whether it's a technical malfunction or a human error."

1810 GMT — Israeli settlers attack, kill Palestinians in occupied West Bank: ministry

At least four Palestinians have been killed as armed Israeli settlers attacked a town south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army fire near Bethlehem, the ministry said.

The latest fatalities bring to 28 the Palestinian death toll in the occupied West Bank as Israeli strikes continue to pound Gaza after a surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday.

1816 GMT — Despite refutations from Israeli military, headlines that Hamas 'beheaded babies' persist

Despite international journalists and news agencies debunking allegations that Palestinian resistance group Hamas "beheaded babies" in Israel, the claim continues to make headlines in Israeli and Western media, receiving millions of social media views.

Even as thousands of people have been killed in the conflict between the Israeli army and Gaza-based Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, the disinformation front of the conflict persists on social media.

Israeli news channel i24 alleged on Tuesday that the Qassam Brigades, "beheaded many Israeli babies" during Saturday's attack.

But when Anadolu Agency contacted the Israeli military over the phone to ask about the claims, their spokesperson unit said: "We have seen the news, but we do not have any details or confirmation about that."

1811 GMT — US 'actively working' to establish safe corridor for Gaza civilians: White House

The US is in active talks with Israel and Egypt to establish "safe passage" corridors for civilians in Gaza to flee ongoing Israeli airstrikes, the White House has said amid an expected ground offensive in the besieged enclave.

"We're actively discussing this with our Israeli and our Egyptian counterparts, we support safe passions for civilians. Civilians are not to blame for what Hamas has done. They didn't do anything wrong," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at the White House.

"We are actively working on this with Egyptian and our Israeli counterparts. Civilians are protected under the laws of armed conflict, and they should be given every opportunity to avoid the fighting," he added.

1808 GMT — Number of UN refugee agency staff killed in Gaza rises

At least 11 UN staff and personnel and 30 students at UN schools have been killed in Gaza from Israeli air strikes.

"Eleven UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) staff and personnel have been killed since Saturday," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a news conference.

"Meanwhile, 30 UNRWA students have also been killed and another eight have been injured," he said.

"UNRWA staff are working around the clock to respond to the needs of the displaced," he said. "However, some are overcrowded and have limited availability of food, other basic items and potable water."

1759 GMT — UN wants humanitarian corridor in Gaza

The UN wants to see a humanitarian corridor in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes resulted in displacing 263,000 people.

“We want to see a humanitarian corridor,” spokesman Stéphane Dujarric responded in a news conference about whether the UN is working on a humanitarian corridor.

He said UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland and United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini were in Cairo to discuss the issue.

1756 GMT — Israel cuts electricity off for Palestinian detainees: report

Israeli prison authorities have cut electricity off for Palestinian detainees in its jails, according to local media.

“Electricity has been cut off for all Palestinian prisoners,” Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said, citing senior officials in the Prison Service.

Prison Service Commissioner Katy Perry said all access to media and means of communication must be blocked to prevent guidance or instruction from being delivered by any of the prisoners.

1724 GMT — NATO chief: Israel has 'right to defend itself' but expected to be 'proportionate'

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said Israel has the "right to defend itself" but added that any response was expected to be "proportionate."

On the most recent developments in ongoing clashes between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, Stoltenberg said it was "important as this conflict continues to do whatever is possible to prevent the loss of innocent civilian lives."

1700 GMT — Egypt eager to keep Rafah crossing open to deliver aid to Gaza

Egypt has said it is eager to keep the Rafah crossing with Gaza open to deliver humanitarian aid to the territory.

"Our Palestinian brothers are enduring immense hardships due to the lack of basic services amidst the ongoing Israeli bombardment,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in a joint press conference in Cairo with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani.

"Egypt has been resolute in keeping the Rafah crossing open to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and will persist in providing all necessary humanitarian support to the Palestinian people," he added.

1633 GMT — China urges 'immediate ceasefire' in call with Palestinian official

China's envoy to the Middle East Zhai Jun has called for "an immediate ceasefire" to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a phone call with a Palestinian official, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Zhai spoke Wednesday with Amal Jadou, the Palestinian Authority's deputy foreign minister, and said China was worried by the conflict's intensification and "deeply concerned by the serious deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in Palestine", a readout on the ministry's website said.

1629 GMT — Death toll hit 1,100 in Gaza from Israeli air strikes: Health Ministry

The death toll has risen to 1,000 from ongoing Israeli air strikes in Gaza, the Palestine Health Ministry said.

It said at least 5,339 people were also injured in the bombardment and 60 percent of the injuries have affected women and children.

Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

1629 GMT — UN chief says spillover of conflict in Israel must be avoided

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said a spillover of the conflict must be avoided and that he is concerned about reported attacks on Israel from southern Lebanon.

"I appeal to all parties, and those who have an influence over those parties, to avoid any further escalation and spillover," he told reporters.

1619 GMT — Civilians, humanitarians 'not a target': WHO

The head of the WHO said Wednesday that civilians and humanitarians should not be targeted amid rising tension between Israel and Palestinian Hamas.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ remarks came after the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said nine staffers have been killed in air strikes in Gaza since Saturday.

Our heartfelt condolences to their families and the whole UNRWA team. WHO stands with you. Civilians and humanitarians are not a target and must be protected at all times - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Head

1615 GMT — Turkish, German foreign ministers discuss conflict developments

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his German counterpart have discussed the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Annalena Baerbock had a telephone call where they also talked about NATO expansion.

1608 GMT — Red Cross federation says five members killed in Gaza, Israel

The Red Cross federation has said five members of the world's largest humanitarian network have been killed, including four paramedics as ambulances were hit on Wednesday.

"The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is devastated to confirm the deaths of five members of our network due to the armed hostilities in Israel and the Gaza Strip," the IFRC said in a statement.

"Today, Wednesday, in two different incidents, ambulances were hit killing four Palestine Red Crescent paramedics who were helping those in need," the Geneva-based IFRC said.

1602 GMT — No sign 'additional players' looking to join attack on Israel: US

The top US military officer has said Washington had seen no signs that other regional foes of Israel were looking to attack.

"I have not seen any indications of additional players that are going to get involved to the detriment of Israel," said General Charles Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at a NATO meeting in Brussels.

1555 GMT — UK set to ban social media content related to Hamas

UK's Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has convened a meeting with social media executives, urging them to remove violent content associated with the Hamas attack on Israel from their platforms.

The move comes as X, formerly known as Twitter, faces criticism from the EU for discussions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict on its platform, including the dissemination of fake news and the use of historical footage presented in a misleading context.

"A wave of violence and antisemitism has swept across social media. Today, I talked to platforms about how they can and must stop Hamas and supporters pushing wicked terrorism to the world. I’ve asked them to confirm in writing the actions they are taking," she said.

1532 GMT — 'No safe place to go' amid Israeli strikes on Gaza: UK charity

Humanitarian access through safe, secure routes to get to children is desperately needed in embattled Gaza as right now, nowhere is safe, the head of a UK charity for children has warned.

"Our teams and their families on the ground in Gaza are terrified; there are no safe places to go," James Denselow, head of conflict and humanitarian advocacy at Save the Children UK, told Anadolu after several days of Israeli airstrikes on the enclave.

"The killing and maiming of children, the abduction of children, attacks on their schools and hospitals are all defined by the UN as grave violations, and those responsible should be held to account for their actions," added Denselow.

1526 GMT — Israel used white phosphorus bombs in Gaza: medical sources

Israel has targeted the western port area of Gaza with several white phosphorus bombs, resulting in hundreds of cases of suffocation, Palestinian medical sources say.

The sources confirmed the attack led to hundreds of Palestinians suffering from suffocation, with a significant number of them being transported to hospitals, while others received on-site medical treatment.

1507 GMT — Blinken headed to Israel to show US solidarity

In a show of solidarity with Washington's closest Middle East ally, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to meet senior Israeli officials in Israel, possibly including Netanyahu, to discuss further boosting military support.

He will work with regional US allies to try to secure the release of more than 100 people that Israel says Hamas holds captive, some of whom may be American citizens.

1503 GMT — Egypt warned Israel three days before Hamas attack: senior US lawmaker

Israel got a warning from Egypt of potential violence three days before Hamas caught Israeli forces off-guard in a large-scale attack, the chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee has said.

"We know that Egypt has warned the Israelis three days prior that an event like this could happen," Republican Michael McCaul told reporters following a closed-door intelligence briefing for lawmakers on the crisis.

"I don’t want to get too much into classified, but a warning was given," he said. "I think the question was at what level."

1445 GMT — Spain to boost aid to Palestine amid conflict

Spain will boost aid to Palestine, Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Jose Manuel Albares has announced.

Albares said besides arguing for humanitarian aid and cooperation for Palestine to remain at the European level, Madrid is stepping up its support.

He said Spain had budgeted $8.5 million in direct support for Palestinians this year, but the country has approved a "first package of" another $1.06 million in humanitarian aid "because we believe it is needed at this time," he told Spanish broadcaster La Sexta.

1442 GMT — Israeli bombardment of Gaza kills nine UN staffers

Nine United Nations staffers working with the UN Palestinian refugee agency have been killed in air strikes on Gaza since Saturday, the United Nations wrote on X social media platform.

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) provides public services including schooling, primary healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

1433 GMT — EU Commission chief confirms humanitarian aid for Palestine continuing

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has reconfirmed that the EU will continue providing humanitarian assistance to Palestine.

Before the weekly reunion of EU Commissioners, top officials of the EU executive body commemorated the victims of the attacks in Israel with a minute of silence, in the presence of Israel's EU Ambassador Haim Regev.

“Our humanitarian support to the Palestinian people is not in question,” von der Leyen asserted.

She explained that the European Commission will “carefully review” the bloc’s financial assistance for Palestine as “it has never and will never go to Hamas or any terrorist entity."

1424 GMT — No security, peace in Mideast without independent Palestinian state: Jordan’s king

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has said there will be no security or peace without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

"The current dangerous escalation, violence, and aggression in the Palestinian territories serve as a clear indication that our region will not enjoy security and stability without achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution,” he said in a speech.

"Our unwavering focus remains on Palestine and its cherished jewel, Jerusalem,” the monarch said. “We will not waver in defending the Palestinian legitimate interests and cause until our Palestinian brothers regain their full rights.”