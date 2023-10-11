The Israeli Foreign Ministry has declined to comment on Washington’s announcement of holding discussions with Tel Aviv and Cairo to establish a safe humanitarian corridor for civilians in Gaza.

An official at the ministry, requesting anonymity, told Türkiye's Anadolu on Wednesday: “We have no comment on this matter at the moment.”

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced, in a press conference at the White House on Tuesday evening, that discussions were being held with Israel and Egypt regarding establishing a safe humanitarian corridor for civilians in Gaza.

Israel laid a siege to Gaza and warned Egypt on Tuesday of the consequences of allowing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

An official of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said earlier today that Gaza is on the verge of “an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe if safe corridors are not opened for the arrival of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food, and water.”

The UN says that the number of displaced people in Gaza has risen to more than 200,000 as the Israeli bombing of Gaza continues.