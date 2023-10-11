Türkiye has been pushing for mediating negotiations over civilian detainees held in besieged Gaza under a process being overseen by relevant institutions on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's orders, officials and local media said.

"They are negotiating to secure the release of the hostages," an official source told the AFP news agency on Wednesday, confirming a report by the private TV channel Haberturk.

"We are ready to do everything in our power, including mediation and fair arbitration to end the conflict quickly," Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

On Wednesday, Erdogan spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune and Jordanian King Abdullah II as part of Ankara's efforts to de-escalate the situation between Palestine and Israel.

The Turkish leader said the goal was to end the tensions in the region without spilling over into other countries and to reach a just peace through negotiations.

Pointing to Türkiye's "sincere and peaceful efforts," he added that support from the international community, particularly from regional countries, was also expected.